Valerie Bertinelli Files for Legal Separation from Husband Tom Vitale After 10 Years of Marriage

Valerie Bertinelli has filed for legal separation from Tom Vitale after more than 10 years of marriage.

The Hot in Cleveland and Food Network star filed the paperwork in the Los Angeles County Superior Court the day before Thanksgiving. According to the documents obtained by ET, Bertinelli lists the date of separation as "TBD." She and Vitale got married on Jan. 1, 2011, and the pair have no minor children. Bertinelli wants to terminate the court's ability to award support to both of them.

Bertinelli also lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the legal separation. She also lists a premarital agreement -- dated Dec. 21, 2010 -- that is "fully binding on the parties."

Tom Vitale and Valerie Bertinelli in 2012 at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Getty

Bertinelli revealed in early January on the Today show she had been struggling since ex-husband Eddie Van Halen's death in October 2020. She said that "it's been rough" and "very bittersweet" since the rock star's passing.

"It's hard," she said. "... I've gone to text [Eddie] a few dozen times. It's like, 'Oh, no, I can't text him right now.'"

Bertinelli and Van Halen got married in 1981 but separated in 2001 before their eventual divorce in 2007. They welcomed their now-29-year-old son, Wolfgang, in 1991. Bertinelli and the late Van Halen remained amicable following their split.