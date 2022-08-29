Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Reveal Sex of Their Baby

A baby boy is heading to the ballroom! Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson shared the sex of their first child in a cute Instagram reveal over the weekend.

The couple posed together holding up popper cannons, with Johnson showing off her baby bump in a sage green fringed crop top and skirt.

They popped the cannons to reveal blue confetti, and were thrilled to be welcoming a baby boy.

"IT’S A…… BOY!!!!!!! 💙" Johnson captioned her Instagram post. "Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom 😭"

The pair received a lot of love in the comments, with fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold writing, "I love you already baby boy!!!!!!!!❤️❤️." DWTS' Gleb Savchenko also commented, "Congratulations guys ❤️"

Additionally, Chmerkovskiy posted photos from the reveal on his account and Johnson commented, "A mini you… my heart can’t take it 😭💙."

The couple has known the baby's sex for a while, but chose to keep the information private until now. Back in July, Johnson told ET at the ESPYs, "We found out while we were on vacation on the beach, it was the most euphoric moment, but we're going to keep it a little bit of a secret for a minute."

Both Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are excited to become first-time parents.

"I can't wait," Chmerkovskiy told ET in July. "I'm already feeling the father strength."