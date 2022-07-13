'Uncoupled' Trailer Sees Neil Patrick Harris as Suddenly Single (and Looking for Sex) in the City

Neil Patrick Harris is suddenly single -- and looking for sex -- in the city in the new trailer for the Netflix series Uncoupled. Created by Sex and the City creator Darren Star and Modern Family co-executive producer Jeffrey Richman, Harris plays a man named Michael navigating single life in his mid-40s after his husband of 17 years unexpectedly leaves him.

According to Netflix, the series “is a story about heartbreak, healing and all the humor we find along the way” as Michael goes from seemingly having it all figured out to having to somehow put it all back together.

As teased in the trailer, Colin (Tuc Watkins) decides to break the news on his 50th birthday, leaving Michael blindsided. Luckily for him, he has a close group of friends -- his business partner Suzanne (Tisha Campbell), TV weatherman Billy (Emerson Brooks) and art dealer Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas) -- as well as a recently divorced client Claire (Marcia Gay Harden) to help realize he’s worth loving (or lusting) again.

In addition to the main cast, Andre De Shields, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau and Peter Porte guest star as various friends and acquaintances in Michael’s life.

Netflix

Uncoupled premieres Friday, July 29 on Netflix.