Tyler Posey Gets Candid About Sexuality, Addiction and Finally Loving Himself

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey is opening up about his sexuality and finally loving himself following a lengthy battle with substance abuse. In a new interview with SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show, the 29-year-old actor discussed an Instagram Story he posted in August, in which he revealed he had been intimate with trans women.

“I woke up one morning and I saw all this stuff on Instagram about these transsexual women who were being beaten and harassed, and there were a bunch of people that were filming the whole entire interaction and laughing at them,” Posey explained. “Originally I was just shedding light on that, through whatever way that I could.”

“And, then I was hit with wanting just to come out myself with that whole thing and be honest about it,” Posey continued. “I know there's a lot of kids that look up to me and I just want to f**king get rid of that stigma [and show] you can be whoever you want to be, get with whoever you want to get with, and it doesn't affect you and it doesn't affect them. The world's f**king weird and it should be. And, there's too much stigmas on everything and sexuality, especially.”

Posey dished further details on his sex life on his OnlyFans account, where he answered yes to fans asking if he had hooked up with men.

The actor’s raw discussions come amid a time of growth, positivity and sobriety. During his Jason Ellis Show interview, Posey shared that he is 71 days sober and recently had no trouble resisting drugs while attending a sex party.

“I went through a rough patch. I’m sober now. I'm 71 days sober,” he shared. “I fell out with everybody that I loved and it became kind of a routine. But now, I love myself for the first time in forever. Things are really, really, really good. It's really cool.”

“I don't smoke weed. I don't drink, I don't drug, I don't do anything,” he continued. “I was at a party the other night where they had a table of cocaine and they had holy water, which was shots with molly in it, and mushroom chocolate, and I didn't give a sh*t at all. I'm starting to get my sh*t together and it feels really, really, really good.”

Posey shared how he got his first taste of drugs before he reached his teenage years. His addiction issues then developed as his career took off.

“I started smoking pot when I was 12 years old and developed this addict routine outside of my career,” he said. “And, my home life was just a wreck and always had been, but now I'm starting to get my sh*t together and it feels really, really, really good. And, it seemed like the right age. I'll be 29 in a couple of days and I just didn't want to do that anymore.”

The actor recently told ET how the coronavirus pandemic had initially challenged his sobriety as he spent the extra spare time partying, drinking and “letting myself down.”

“I'm now sober and completely working on myself,” he said. “There are so many tools that I have now at my disposal when anxiety happens, when depression happens. Before I got sober, I would numb myself with alcohol or smoking, and numbing away the anxiety and the depression also numbed away all the good stuff.”

“I was clogging my mind and not able to appreciate things or be grateful for anything -- especially myself,” he continued. “I hated myself for a long time, and priorities get confused there. Now, I wake up every single morning, I meditate, I pray. There's 15 guys I send my gratitude list [to] for what I'm grateful for [that] day. I have a huge support system around me. I'm a completely different person. I've been taking more care of my mental health and my physical health this quarantine. I just have to put the pizza down.”

Posey, who stars in the new pandemic thriller Alone and is working on an album, has also been spending his extra downtime connecting with fans on controversial platform OnlyFans.

“The response has been great," he told us. "My fans are super loyal and they love me, and that's why I wanted to do it. I feel like I have to hold myself back a little bit on Instagram, just because I'm very goofy and like to be free. I feel like OnlyFans is the perfect place that I can do that, while also being creative and exercising my creative juices.”

“But I do know that it's tied to sex work a lot, and I don't want to take anything away from the people who make a living by doing that, because I really respect what they do,” he continued. “And so, I'm not doing anything like that -- it's all creative, it's all fun and it's just stuff that I couldn't really feel like I could show on Instagram or any other social platforms.”

