Tyler Perry Teases a Third 'Why Did I Get Married?' Movie (Exclusive)

Tyler Perry may be bringing some fan favorites back to the big screen. On Saturday, the media mogul spoke with ET and revealed that there’s a chance for a third Why Did I Get Married? film -- but under one condition.

"If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say 'yes,' there may be a Why Did I Get Married Again,” Perry told ET’s Kevin Frasier about the possibility of a third film in the series at Byron Allen's inaugural TheGrio Awards. "So, waiting for them to say it. Waiting for the word."

Why Did I Get Married? was released in 2007 and starred Jackson, Scott, Perry, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Sharon Leal and Malik Yoba. The ensemble cast played a group of friends who take a reunion road trip to the Colorado mountains where they ultimately unpack the highs and lows within their relationships.

Getty Images

The cast made their return in 2010 for the film’s sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too? Perry didn’t reveal any other details about the film.

The actor is feeling and hearing the Oscar buzz surrounding his latest Netflix film, A Jazzman’s Blues. For the multihyphenate, the recognition sounds good.

"Honestly, it’s something that I had in my back pocket for 27 years. So I just waiting for the right time to do it. I always knew it was there through all the complaints, critics and everything, I knew it was always there," he shared. "So, to have people recognize it and see it as something different for me, I appreciate that."

Although the praise is coming his way, Perry shared that he doesn’t care what he gets, as long as the amazing work from everyone else doesn’t go unnoticed.

"But more than anything," he added. "Ruth B, the song "Paper Airplanes," the performances by Joshua [Boone] and Solea [Pfeiffer], Amirah [Vann] and Austin [Scott] those guys man. If something happens where they're recognized in any way, that would be amazing."

He added, "If not I understand, but if they are it would be amazing because they are phenomenal."

And if the awards don’t come, Perry is going to keep doing what he does best and putting out work that he loves.

"I'll do whatever I want to do," he said about the comments from the haters. "And you guys can say whatever you want to say. I’m gonna keep doing what I feel."

Perry found himself doing the most on Saturday as he attended both the TheGrio Awards and the WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala, where he lost out on an expensive piece of artwork to Blu Ivy Carter.

The Don't Look Up star told ET that he missed out on a piece of artwork of Chadwick Boseman to Jay-Z and Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter.

"I didn’t have the chance to because the auction started late," he told ET. "And Blue Ivy sitting over there with the paddle, and I was like ‘I know this kid’s gonna come at me tonight.’ She’s 11 looking like she’s 21. I’m like this girl’s growing up so quickly, we’re getting old."