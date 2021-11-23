Tyler Hynes Asks Bethany Joy Lenz to Be His Pretend Girlfriend in Hallmark Holiday Film (Exclusive)

Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes are here for more Hallmark cheer.

The duo co-star in Hallmark Channel's upcoming holiday film, An Unexpected Christmas, which premieres the day after Thanksgiving, and only ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek.

The story kicks off when a writer, Jamie (Hynes), convinces his his ex-girlfriend, Emily (Lenz), to pose as a faux couple for Christmas -- a tried and true rom-com trope! As you can imagine, their pretend relationship takes an unexpected turn, for better or worse.

In ET's exclusive clip, Jamie proposes the idea of a fauxmance to Emily. After all, he argues, it'd be mutually beneficial for both their current situations. He could pull some strings to get the governor of Illinois to help with her campaign and he'd get his family off his back for the holiday.

"You stay here for with us for a week. We just play along with the current appearances of things, just so that my family can enjoy Christmas drama-free. Please," Jamie begs.

Emily, however, is not super into the idea of faking a rekindling of their relationship.

"Do you understand what a terrible idea that is?" she replies.

So why do we think there's a 100 percent chance she'll go through with the idea anyway? Watch the clip above.

An Unexpected Christmas premieres Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. For more, watch below.

