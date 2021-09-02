Tyler Cameron on Keeping His Dating Life 'Private' and Being 'Cool' With Hannah Brown (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown are happy being friends. In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday, Tyler explained how the Bachelorette exes got to a friendly place following their quarantine last year, which many fans hoped would be a romantic reunion.

"We just cared for each other as people," Tyler tells ET of staying friendly with Hannah. "We want each other to be the best person we can be. If that's being happy with other people then that's what we want."

Tyler was runner-up on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, and following her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt, she asked Tyler out for a drink. Things fizzled out soon after her season finale, but they reunited for a few weeks of quarantine in Tyler's native Jupiter, Florida, last March.

In a YouTube video last October, Hannah and Tyler explained that they never even kissed while quarantined together, and have decided they're "cool being friends."

Now, both Hannah and Tyler appear to have moved on romantically; Hannah was recently spotted holding hands with model Adam Woolard, while Tyler has been linked to model Camila Kendra.

"I haven't met him but seen pictures of him," Tyler says of Adam. "Good looking guy, so I'm happy for her."

In an interview with ET last week, Tyler's bestie and current Bachelor Matt James said he "couldn't approve more" of Hannah's new man, adding, "I actually had a chance to meet him, and he's incredible. He's a really good guy."

Matt said of Hannah and Tyler, "I'm excited for Hannah and Tyler because I think people can see they can co-exist. They can be happy with people that aren't Tyler and Hannah."

While Tyler wouldn't confirm if he's in a relationship with Camila, he said that he's "extremely happy" right now.

"I keep that world private," he says of his dating life. "... There are just things I want to do for myself and work life and construction that I am excited about. That really has my focus right now. I am extremely happy. Things are going great right now. I am pushing myself in new ways and am excited to see what has all come out of it."

As for if he'd ever be the Bachelor himself, Tyler shut that idea down... at least for the time being.

"I got so many things that I'm trying to do for myself and get myself where I want to be in life. That's not really a thought right now," he says. "It would be an honor of course -- I think being the Bachelor is a fantastic thing -- but I'm very happy with what I got going on in my life right now. I just want to build on that and see where that goes."

Tyler's book, You Deserve Better, is due out July 27. Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday to see more of ET’s interview with Tyler.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.