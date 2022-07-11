Tyler Cameron Is Casually Dating Paige Lorenze: 'They Are Hanging Out and Hooking Up,' Source Says

Tyler Cameron is giving a rose to someone new! According to a source, the Bachelor Nation star and model Paige Lorenze are dating.

"Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze have been hanging out and hooking up,” the source tells ET. “Things are casual, but they're having fun and there's an attraction between the two of them. They've hung out in groups with their friends and everyone gets along and has been having a good time."

So far, the pair has yet to confirm anything on social media.

Cameron, 29, and Lorenze, 24, each have had their love lives in the spotlight. Lorenze was linked to country singer Morgan Wallen. The pair dated for six months and split shortly after making their romance Instagram official in February.

Meanwhile, Cameron previously dated Hannah Brown, after they reconnected in 2019, following her decision to send him home during the finale of The Bachelorette. The same year, he briefly dated Gigi Hadid.

Cameron was last linked to model Camila Kendra in 2021. Since their split, Cameron was rumored to be dating Kristin Cavallari. Earlier this month, the pair starred alongside each other in a steamy campaign for the designer's latest jewelry collection -- further sparking speculation of a possible romance. However, a source told ET that they are just friends.

"Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are just friends,” the source said. “They had so much fun working together for this shoot, they had great chemistry, and Kristin is looking forward to the latest debut of her Uncommon James collection."