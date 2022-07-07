Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavallari Stage a Mock Wedding: Inside Their Real Relationship

Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavallari reignited romance rumors this week with the release of a steamy, wedding-inspired video campaign for Cavallari's Uncommon James jewelry collection.

The former Bachelorette contestant and celebrity jewelry designer first sparked relationship speculation in April, when they were spotted filming the campaign. The images had come just one day after Cavallari said she was finally ready to date following her April 2020 split from ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Uncommon James

The videos released this week offer even more romance, including a sequence in a wedding dress and several desert makeout sessions. The comments section flooded with hopes for a budding love story, including one that reads,"“Are these two dating ?! Cuz this is some serious 🔥 chemistry ! ❤"

Nevertheless, a source tells ET exclusively that "Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are just friends. They had so much fun working together for this shoot, they had great chemistry, and Kristin is looking forward to the latest debut of her Uncommon James collection."

In April, a source told ET that Cavallari and Cameron met when Cameron made an appearance on Cavallari's segment of E!, Daily Pop, following his second place finish on The Real Dirty Dancing. Cavallari's fellow guest host, Loni Love asked Cameron, "Who do you have your sights set on now?" She then turned to Cavallari and added, "Could it be that one right there?"

Cavallari asked Cameron to be a part of the Uncommon James campaign shoot shortly after. Their seemingly undeniable chemistry aside, the two have apparently always been nothing more than great friends.