'Twilight' Actor Gregory Boyce's Cause of Death Revealed

There are new answers with regard to the deaths of Twilight star Gregory Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju. Boyce, 30, and Adepoju, 27, were found dead in a Las Vegas condo on May 13, the Las Vegas Medical Examiner's Office previously confirmed to ET.

Now, the Clark County Coroner confirms to ET that Boyce and Adepoju died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

According to E! News, Boyce and Adepoju were found dead by Boyce's cousin, who had gone to check on the couple.

Boyce was best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film adaptation of Twilight.

He is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya. Adepoju is survived by her son, Egypt.