'True Detective: Night Country': Watch Jodie Foster Tackle a Chilling Mystery in First Teaser

"Some people come to Alaska to escape, get away from something. Some come here looking for something. Sometimes they find it."

That's the ominous way Jodie Foster opens the new teaser for True Detective: Night Country, the latest installment in the HBO crime anthology franchise.

In the upcoming series, which premieres on HBO and Max later this year, Foster stars as Detective Liz Danvers, who pairs up with Detective Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) -- with whom she clearly has a fraught history -- to investigate the mysterious case of six men who disappeared into the icy, dark Alaskan wilderness, leaving only their frozen boots behind.

"It's crazy, the sh*t we survive," a voice promises in the clip. Watch the full teaser below.

Mexican filmmaker Issa López serves as writer, director and executive producer on the upcoming series, with Foster also executive producing.

The upcoming season is described as such: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

The show also stars John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw.

True Detective: Night Country debuts later this year on HBO and Max.