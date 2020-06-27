Tristan Thompson Tells 'Beautiful' Khloe Kardashian He Loves Her in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Tristan Thompson can't help but praise Khloe Kardashian on her birthday. The NBA star celebrated his ex turning 36 on Saturday by posting a heartfelt message about how "beautiful and loving" she is, as well as telling her he loves her. In the pic, Tristan and Khloe are all smiles as they lay on a trampoline with their daughter, True.

"I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," the athlete began. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True."

He concluded his message by writing, "You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️"

Khloe and Tristan split in February 2019, following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. They've since built a positive co-parenting relationship for their daughter, True. While the two have been self-isolating together, the pair was spotted hanging out together at a friend's party earlier this month.

A source told ET last month that the pair have really "reconnected" while quarantining together with their 2-year-old baby girl.

All day, Khloe's family has been posting birthday tributes, sharing photos and telling her how much they love her.

"Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always!" Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram post.

Kris Jenner also shared a slideshow filled with photos of them together. "You are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!! What a spectacular Mommy you are!!!" Kris expressed in her lengthy message.

Rob Kardashian also posted a throwback of the two.

Kylie Jenner, on her end, shared a series of videos and photos of them together on her Instagram Story. In one video of them hugging she wrote, "The best sister, mother, friend, wifey. This world wouldn't be the same without you."

