Tristan Thompson Reunites With Daughter True After Trip to Greece: PIC

Tristan Thompson got the royal treatment after returning from his trip to Greece when he reunited with his daughter, True.

The NBA player took to his Instagram Story on Monday and posted a selfie with his 4-year-old daughter. He flashed a bright smile while wearing a $1,400 Louis Vuitton navy blue monogram print denim jacket. True looked equally excited while wearing her hair in a bun.

The photo was accompanied by the text that read, "My princess," along with a red heart emoji, folded hands emoji and a crown. It was quite the warm welcome for the 31-year-old, who had spent about a week or so partying it up in Mykonos, Greece.

Tristan Thompson / Instagram

The trip to Greece came shortly after news broke that Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are expecting a baby boy, their second child, via surrogate.

A representative for Kardashian told ET, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Although they're expecting a baby together, Kardashian and Thompson are not rekindling their romance, not even close. A source told ET that the former couple is not giving it another go, and Kardashian will have the baby full time.

"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time," the source said, before adding that "Khloe wants Tristan in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."

Thompson's trip to Mykonos grabbed headlines after he was seen holding hands with a mystery woman. Thompson, who was roasted by Lil Rey Howery at the ESPYs, was also seen enjoying himself while on a yacht.

Not to be outdone, True also enjoyed a little R&R with Kardashian, who was recently celebrated her 38th birthday. But the vacations will soon be winding down. True's getting ready for her first day of school this fall, even if Mom is not quite ready herself.