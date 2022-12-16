Tristan Thompson Ordered to Pay $9,500 a Month in Child Support to Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols have hammered out a custody deal that'll have the NBA player dishing out close to $10,000 per month in child support.

ET has learned that Tristan and Maralee's paternity settlement agreement will be filed Friday in Los Angeles court. The agreement calls for Tristan to fork over $9,500 per moth in child support for their 1-year-old son, Theo. Nichols will also have sole custody of their child.

The agreement also notes that Tristan is listed as the father on Theo's birth certificate, and that the 31-year-old NBA star will cover some of Maralee's lawyer fees. As far as a visitation schedule, that will be handled in the future.

The agreement comes just weeks after Tristan got back in the Kardashian family's good graces following his 2021 paternity scandal with Maralee, which occurred while he was engaged to Khloe Kardashian. Tristan and Khloe share 4-year-old daughter, True, and a 4-month-old son via surrogate, whose name has not been revealed. Tristan is also dad to 5-year-old son, Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, Tristan joined Kim Kardashian and visited men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick -- a model camp in Malibu for those who have exhibited good behavior. In Kim's photos from the visit, the mother of four and Tristan are seen speaking to the prisoners.

As for Maralee, she recently celebrated Theo's first birthday. She took to Instagram earlier this month and posted a photo of her elegantly decked out in an all-white floral dress that wraps around Theo's tiny waist.

"I can not believe you are already one. Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life," she captioned the post. "You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo."