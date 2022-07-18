Tristan Thompson Holds Hands With Mystery Woman as Due Date Approaches for Baby No. 2 With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may not be on friendly speaking terms, but the 31-year-old basketball player doesn't appear to be lacking for companionship as the former couple awaits the birth of their second child.

Thompson was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece, as shown in footage obtained by TMZ. The pair appears to be walking together down a street in Mykonos around 5 a.m. after Thompson was seen partying the night away at a club called Bonbonniere. According to the site, Thompson was out at the same venue on Friday night, as well.

News broke earlier this month that Thompson is currently expecting a baby boy with ex-girlfriend Kardashian via surrogate. The former couple already shares a 4-year-old daughter, True, while Thompson fathered another child in December 2021 amid one of several cheating scandals.

A representative for Kardashian told ET, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

While the due date of Kardashian and Thompson's baby has not been confirmed, a November conception would suggest an expected arrival sometime in August.

And though they're expecting a baby together, Kardashian and Thompson are not, by any means, rekindling their romance. A source told ET that the former couple is not giving it another go, and Kardashiann will have the baby full time.

"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time," the source said, before adding that "Khloe wants Tristan in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."

Another source added, "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

Even amid the drama, a source told ET that "Khloe has been prepared for the arrival of the new baby for a while." The source added, "They have a baby room and new clothes and toys. She's very excited for True to have a sibling and bring another baby into the family!"