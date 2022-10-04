Trina Accepts I Am Hip Hop Award at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET honored Trina by giving her, her flowers at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards!

The network honored the 47-year-old rapper with the "I Am Hip Hop" award for her 20 years in the music industry that includes chart-topping hits, six studio albums, 10 BET Award nominations, two ASCAP Awards, two BMI Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one EME Award and one All Star Music Award. A staple in the hip-hop music world, the rapper has been described as "the most consistent female rapper of all time" in 2012 by XXL and was honored by Billboard as one of their "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2014.

When ET spoke with the rapper on the red carpet, she shared how grateful she was for the honor after decades of hard work.

"I’m astonished, I’m excited [and] I’m happy. I’m just grateful. This is a beautiful night," she gushed. "It's just been a journey to go back and think about all the years and now to be here, getting this award, mean, I'm still like in awe at the moment. I won't be good until after it's over and I've already said my speech. Then I'll be fine, but right now I am like, whew!"

Trina accepted the award with a message of perseverance and dedication to craft as she looked back over her impressive career.

Beginning her speech, Trina emotionally said, "First and foremost, god made this possible! Thank you to my beautiful mother, without you, Trina would not exist. Thank you to BET for continuing to be a platform that heightens our culture and for giving me my flowers while I am here! I am speechless and humbled yet honored to accept the "I Am Hip Hop" Award.

"Thank you to all of the amazing artists that took time out to support and collaborate over the years. To all the women, working behind the scenes or in front of the cameras. When one wins, we all win."

"I am still and will always be the original "baddest chick" from the 305!"