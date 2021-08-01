Trevor Moore, 'Whitest Kids U Know' Co-Founder, Dead at 41

The comedy world is mourning the death of Trevor Moore, a founder of the Whitest Kids U Know sketch comedy group, who died following an accident on Friday night, Deadline reports. He was 41.

A statement confirming his death was issued to the outlet from the comedian's manager on behalf of Moore's family.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone," the statement reads. "This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving."

In 1999, Moore started Whitest Kids U Know with Zach Cregger and Sam Brown at the School of Visual Arts in New York City. Timmy Williams and Darren Trumeter later joined the group. From 2007 to 2011, the TV program of the same name ran for five seasons on IFC, and the group is still active, posting regularly on Twitch and YouTube.

On Saturday, both Cregger and Brown paid tribute to Moore on social media.

"There isn’t really anything I can say that will cover the place he had in my life. He was a one of a kind. A brilliant and kind man. I’ll miss you forever buddy," Cregger tweeted.

Brown also posted, "Making @itrevormoore really laugh always gave me a sense of accomplishment. I'm so lucky I got to spend the last 20 years trying to get good at that."

In addition Cregger and Brown shared a statement to the website of their upcoming movie, Mars.

"Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son," reads the message. "On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them."

As for Williams and Trumeter, they posted pics and videos of their friend and colleague.

Moore is survived by his wife, Aimee Carlson, and his son, August.