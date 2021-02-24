Travis Scott Shares Daughter Stormi's 'Major Influence' on His Career

Travis Scott has found inspiration in being a dad. The 28-year-old rapper, who shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with Kylie Jenner, opens up in a new interview about the impact fatherhood has had on his life and career.

"Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact," he tells i-D magazine. "It’s a major inspiration, you know what I’m saying? Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid. She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."

Noting that Stormi's generation is very different from his own, Scott adds, "Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move. Like, when she watches certain movies or listen to certain songs. Or she watches my concerts on YouTube and she realizes she’s there, she’s ready to see now. I realized my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You’ve got to use that properly."

The proud dad also says that co-parenting Stormi has changed him as a person.

"Fatherhood just be like, I don’t live for myself anymore. I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it’s like… I love that," he says.

As for his romance with Jenner, a source recently told ET that the parents still "act like they’re an item because Kylie, Travis and Stormi are relatively inseparable for the most part."

Jenner and Scott began dating in 2017 and have been in an on-again, off-again relationship ever since.

"They are doing a great job co-parenting together with little to no drama," the source said. "Neither of them are interested in dating others at this time."

For more on their family dynamic, watch the clip below.