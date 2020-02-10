Travis Scott Says He Got a COVID-19 Test After Massive Impromptu Fan Event at McDonald's

Travis Scott took the necessary precautions after an unplanned encounter with many of his fans. The 29-year-old rapper stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday and revealed that he got tested for COVID-19 after fans swarmed him at a McDonald's.

The run-in occurred when Scott made his way to Downey, California, to the oldest McDonald's in the U.S. Scott made the trip to check out McDonald's paraphernalia and try his very own meal, which the fast food chain recently released.

"I didn't know all these people were gonna be there. I didn't send anyone the address or anything like that. It was so random," he explained. "I was only going because one, I had never seen this McDonald's and I wanted to go see it, and two, they had this merch store that was there that had all of this classic McDonald's stuff from the first McDonald's. So I just went there to go do that, to get the meal there, I just wanted to go through the whole classic thing."

When fans happened to show up at the restaurant, though, Scott couldn't have been happier.

"All the fans were there, which made it even better. That's why I was a little bit excited. I was like, 'Oh, I haven't seen a lot of people in so long!'" Scott said, alluding to quarantine due to the pandemic.

Despite his excitement at being around people, Scott quickly went to get a COVID-19 test after the encounter to make sure he was still virus-free.

"I had to go watch this film and I had to get tested before I went there," he explained. "I was like, 'Oh man. If I fail, I'm gonna be sad.' But I passed."

Travis Scott outside McDonald’s with fans pic.twitter.com/XypQxxQY0C — 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) September 8, 2020

Scott's meal is made up of a Quarter Pounder with cheese, extra lettuce and bacon, as well as fries and barbeque sauce, all of which is washed down with a Sprite.

"It's actually one of the things that kept me going when I was a kid, whatever I'm doing," he said of the fast food chain. "A Quarter Pounder's my favorite thing to grab, late at night especially."

Though he has his own meal named after him now, Scott said he sometimes forgets that fact when going through the drive-thru.

"It's crazy. I go through and order it the same way and then they ask me if I want my burger," he admitted with a laugh.

