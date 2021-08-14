Travis Barker Takes First Flight Since Surviving Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

Travis Barker has taken his first flight in over a decade. The musician headed to Cabo with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, marking his first time flying since he survived a 2008 plane crash.

Barker and Kardashian were joined by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble on Kylie Jenner's private jet, TMZ reports. Photos show Barker dressed casually in a white tank top, gray pants and a black beanie, while Kardashian paired a black dress with stylish sunglasses.

The Blink-182 drummer and his friend, Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, were the only two survivors when their plane crashed on their way home from a show in South Carolina in 2008. The crash killed assistant Chris Baker, security guard Charles Still and the two pilots. While Barker and Goldstein were able to escape the crash, the drummer was left with third degree burns that covered 65% of his body, forcing him to undergo 26 surgeries and multiple skin grafts. About a year after the crash, Goldstein died of an accidental drug overdose.

Barker has been open about the trauma he's experienced since his plane crash. In a May interview with Men's Health, Barker discussed dealing with survivor's guilt, and expressed his hope to one day fly again.

"I was dark... I couldn't walk down the street. If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn't want to see it," Barker told the magazine.

"The closer I was to it, it felt like I was closer to the bad stuff than I am to the good stuff. I felt closer to the experience of trying to escape, [to] being in an accident and being burned, trying to grab my friends from a burning plane," he continued. "That haunted me for a long time."

"And as long as I was closer to that than this good stuff, I was always thinking about that," Barker said. "Now it's been so many years, it's getting easier for me. There are days where I'll wake up and never think about it."

Barker said he considered the crash a "wakeup call" and dedicated himself to living a healthier lifestyle and stop abusing drugs.

The musician hadn't been on a plane since the crash, instead opting to travel by car, bus and even ships. However, he told Men's Health he'd like to conquer his fear.

"If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my children], ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.' I have to tell them, because I almost left them," he said. "That's a perfect day."

