Travis Barker Shows Off His Risqué Kourtney Kardashian-Inspired Candle

Travis Barker got a risqué gift inspired by Kourtney Kardashian. The drummer took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to show off his new Heretic x Goop candle. The pic shows the scented candle with the label, "This smells like Kourtney's orgasm."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reposted the photo on her Instagram Story as well. The photo comes the same day that a source told ET that Kardashian's family has "never seen her like this before" with a boyfriend.

The Poosh founder has been dating the Blink-182 drummer for a few months now, and according to our source, the two "are obsessed with each other."

Instagram Story

"They're so in love and constantly fawning over one another," the source says of the rocker and reality star. "They have such a strong connection and can't get enough of each other."

"Travis makes Kourtney feel so special and he is always showing her how much he loves her and how important she is to him," the source continued. "Kourtney has been extremely loving towards him as well and has also been making a big effort to show how much she cares. Kourtney's family is happy for her, but they're also in a little bit of shock because they've never seen her like this before."

For Mother's Day, Barker went all out and gifted the mother of three lavish and beautiful gifts, including massive floral arrangements.

Things have been moving fast for the twosome. Kardashian and Barker started dating in January and in just a few short months, they have vacationed together, packed on the PDA, and he's even gotten her name inked on his chest.

Earlier this month, another source told ET that they have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married. The source added that "Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis."

"Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney's family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis," the source added. "The couple's kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them."

See more in the video below.