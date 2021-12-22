Travis Barker Shares His 'Favorite Tattoo' Which Is Linked to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has well over 100 tattoos, but his favorite one is a recent addition by a novice tattoo artist.

The Blink-182 drummer revealed in an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday that the "i love you" tattoo inked on him by none other than his fiancee, Kourtney Kardashian, is his favorite tattoo from his favorite tattoo artist.

Barker's Story also included a YouTube link to a 15-second video showing Kourt putting her tattooing skills to the test on the rock star's right forearm, which she inked back in May. At the time, Kourtney posted five photos on Instagram showing the process. She captioned it simply, "I tattoo."

Barker's love for Kardashian is literally written all over him. Besides the "i love you" tattoo, Barker also got Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest back in April. That tattoo's location -- near his heart -- also wasn't by accident. Then there's the tattoo he got in October to cover up a tat dedicated to his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

That tat, on his bicep, features Kourtney's lips as well as a black scorpion. Famed tattoo artist Scott Campbell posted a picture of the finished artwork on Instagram and the caption read, in part, "Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardashian. Congrats you two." Barker proposed to Kardashian that same month.

While Barker, Kardashian and their legion of fans gush over how they express their love for one another, not everyone's got something nice to say about it all.

Earlier this month, Barker clapped back at a commenter who called his tattoos "ridiculous." The 46-year-old drummer had posted a shirtless photo of himself showing off his body art. The post triggered someone to comment, "The tattoos really look ridiculous, Travis. When you get older, you are going to regret it."

Barker wasted no time shutting down the commenter by writing back, "When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome. What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?"