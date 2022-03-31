Travis Barker Says 'Nurse' Kourtney Kardashian Removed His Stitches

Turns out, Kourtney Kardashian is a woman of many skills! The 42-year-old reality star has her own wellness site, Poosh, is a mother of three, is starring on her family's new series, The Kardashians, and now can add nurse to her resumé.

It seems she recently helped her fiancé, Travis Barker, with an injury he had.

"Fiancée, best friend and now nurse. @kourtneykardash just removed my stitches," Barker tweeted on Wednesday, with an emoji of a needle and some thread.

This isn't the first time Barker has let his lady love get near him with a needle.

Back in May 2021, Kourt tattooed her future husband's arm, writing, "I love you."

The pair got engaged last October and plan to head down the aisle soon.

"Kourtney and Travis are planning to get married soon and the wedding is going to be intimate," a source recently told ET.