Travis Barker Pens Sweet Message to Kourtney Kardashian After She Joins Him for a 'Special Night'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a night out at the rock show! The Kardashians star shared a series of pictures of her and her husband, backstage ahead of his performance during the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Kourtney captioned the pictures with a simple bird emoji -- representing the late drummer's nickname, The Hawk. Kourtney’s photo set included pictures of her and Travis walking hand in hand backstage. The Poosh founder rocked an oversized T-shirt and boots. Adding some extra edge to her look, the mother of three wore a pair of long black gloves.

Travis wore a vintage Judas Priest T-shirt and printed pants as he held his wife’s hand and a set of drumsticks. Kourtney’s post ended with a picture of her resting her head on Travis while they watched one of the performances.

The drummer took to the comments of his wife’s post to thank her for being there for him. “Thank you for joining me on a such a special night 🦅 I love you my wife,” he wrote.

On her Stories, Kourtney also shared videos of her love rocking out with the band.

Travis took to his respective Instagram to share a video of the moment. “TAYLOR HAWKINS FOREVER 🦅.”

Travis was in the UK to join the Foo Fighters and other famous musicians, to honor drummer, Taylor Hawkins. When the Blink-182 member took the stage to perform with the Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl joked that he “forgot his shirt.”

Travis had a special connection with the drummer, who died in March. Following the news of his death, Travis dedicated a tribute to his friend. “I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, “kid you’re a star”. And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination,” he wrote.

“Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo’s in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night. To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace 😢🥁💔.”

The Foo Fighters are set to host another tribute show on Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.