Travis Barker Gets Tattoo of Fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's Lips to Cover Ex’s Name

Travis Barker is adding another tat to his collection. Barker got a tattoo of his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian's, lips to cover up some old ink dedicated to his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

His lady love's lips aren't the only thing he got tatted. Barker covered the large tattoo he had dedicated to Moakler on his bicep, with a black scorpion, adding an imprint of Kardashian's black-lipstick-covered lips at the tip of the scorpion's tale. The piece is also an ode to the former Blink-182 drummer's Scorpio astrological sign. Barker will celebrate his 46th birthday Nov. 14.

"Scorpio season. On @travisbarker …Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash. Congrats you two ✨🖤💍🖤✨#kourtneyandtravis

#kravis #travisbarker #kourtneykardashian," Barker's tattoo artist, Scott Campbell, shared on Instagram.

Barker also posted a photo of the tattoo and the sheet Kardashian kissed for his new piece of ink.

"Scorpio season 🦂," Barker captioned the post.

This isn't the only tattoo Barker has gotten in honor of his new fiancée. In April, the 42-year-old former reality TV star showed off a tattoo, placed just above Barker's heart, on Instagram, which reads her name in cursive.

Just a month later, Kardashian tried her hand at inking up her then-boyfriend. The mother-of-three carefully traced the words "I love you" onto Barker's skin, with the drummer praising her work, calling the Poosh founder the "best tattoo artist" on his Instagram Story.

Fans also speculated that another one of Barker's tattoos, which reads, "You're so cool!," with a small heart on his right thigh, was for Kardashian and may have even been penned by the budding tattoo artist. The line is from one of their favorite movies, Quentin Tarantino's True Romance.

The couple got engaged earlier this month, with Barker popping the question during a romantic, beachside proposal in Montecito, California.

“Travis proposed to Kourtney and she said yes," a source told ET at the time. "The proposal happened at sunset on the beach in Montecito. Travis walked Kourtney to an area on the beach that had candles and red roses in the shape of a heart. It was very romantic and the couple is over the moon."

The source added that some of the couple's family were also there to see it all go down.

Kardashian confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing photos of the romantic proposal, which she simply captioned, "Forever @travisbarker." Barker also commented "Forever" on the post, along with an infinity symbol emoji.

For more on the loved-up couple, watch the video below.