Travis Barker Breaks Silence Amid Hospitalization for 'Life-Threatening' Pancreatitis

Travis Barker is opening up about his health scare that resulted in him being rushed to the hospital. The 46-year-old took to his Instagram Story on Saturday and revealed that the pain he suffered resulted in "severe life threatening pancreatitis."

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," the Blink-182 drummer wrote on his Instagram Story. "But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

Similarly, Kourtney Kardashian also took to her Instagram Story and opened up about the scary episode.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote on her Story. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

Barker, who appears to remain hospitalized, said he's "very very grateful that with intensive treatment" he is feeling much better." Kourtney also thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after both of them.

Photos surfaced on Tuesday showing Kourtney by Barker's side as he arrived at West Hills hospital that morning before he was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care.

A source told ET, "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis."

In a statement to ET, Shanna Moakler, thanked fans for their well wishes amid Barker's hospitalization and sent some good thoughts of her own to her ex-husband.

Shanna and the Blink-182 drummer were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two kids -- Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. Travis is also close to Atiana, Shanna's 23-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney," Shanna told ET of Kourtney, with whom Travis tied the knot earlier this year.

"I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried," she adds. "Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."