Tory Lanez Denied by Judge to Speak Out About Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case

Tory Lanez will have to keep his comments to himself regarding his Megan Thee Stallion assault case. ET confirmed that a judge ruled that the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, cannot publicly comment on the ongoing case.

"We are simply seeking a fair proceeding, which is difficult when Ms. Peterson and her lawyer are able to speak about the evidence in the case, yet we are unable to refute their public statements because of the protective order," Tory’s attorney, Shawn Holley, tells ET in a statement.

A source also tells ET that the judge expressed that the case "is way more complicated than he imagined." During Thursday's court hearing at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, Holley argued that the protective order was "unfair" because it does not apply to Megan. The next court hearing is set for March. 25. PageSix was first to report the news.

Last month, in court documents obtained by ET, Tory asked to modify the terms of his protective order case, issued Nov. 18, to allow him to speak out on the case. The request came a week after reports falsely claimed that charges were dropped, and then the "Savage" singer took to social media to make claims against him.

At the time, Tory's team claimed that due to his protective order, he has been unable to respond to Megan’s "inflammatory statements" or provide his own clarifying statements.

Tory's charges include a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm. Tory has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has previously said that "the truth will come out."

Megan, meanwhile, was granted a protective order against Tory.

Tory, meanwhile, is getting ready for the release of his R&B album, Playboy, out on March 5.

