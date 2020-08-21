Tori Spelling Says She and Ex Brian Austin Green Have 'Different Perspectives' on How Serious They Were

Tori Spelling says her former fling with Brian Austin Green was far more serious than he makes it out to be.

During her guest appearance on the Women on Top podcast hosted by Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok, the actress opened up about how she saw her relationship with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star back in the day.

"Brian Austin Green, I mean David and Donna, we were on camera together and we are off camera, something," Spelling said, referencing their characters on the series. "[Brian] and I have different perspectives of what that was. There's the young girl version and the young boy version, so two different versions."

"It's so funny, because to me, I was like, 'Remember that summer we were together? You said 'I love you' and I said 'I love you.' And he remembers none of that," she continued. "He was like, 'No, we hooked up. We were friends.' And I was like, 'Cool, OK.' Even now I'm like, 'OK, cool.'"

Spelling even admitted that when she and Green had to film the show's finale episode, with their characters getting married, the moment "felt so real."

"We each had a script and we were like, 'You know what? We know these characters, we are these characters.' So Brian and I went back to our dressing rooms and decided to write our own vows; not what the writer wrote," she revealed. "We rehearsed the wedding scene and read what was on the script. And then until the cameras were rolling, neither of us heard the vows."

"So we did them and we were both really crying because they were beautiful," she added. "And it was two people that did love each other very much -- not in love, but loved each other. I remember when it all ended, like that day we wrapped, Jennie [Garth] and I were walking back to the trailer and I was like, 'I think there's a problem.' And she's like, 'What?' I was like, 'I think I love Brian again.' And she was like, 'I'm not doing this! No!'"

Later in the episode, Spelling also discussed how she handled infidelity in her current marriage to Dean McDermott. The two said "I do" in 2006 and share five kids together -- Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3.

"My biggest fear in our relationship was, 'He's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me. So when it happened, I was like, 'See?' I always thought from day one he was going to cheat on me," she admitted. "And it wasn't about him, like, that was about me. I was like, 'OK, I know I'm not good enough,' that's how I felt about myself, and one day he's going to realize that and he's gonna find someone else."

"I used to say to him all the time, 'I'm so scared you are going to cheat on me,' and he's like, 'Why are you? Why? I've never given you reason.' And then when it happened I was like, 'Oh my god, see, you cheated on me,' so it was -- it was a hard thing to navigate," she continued. "The hardest part is ... that it lives online, and that's not something you think about in that moment. So my kids, they've seen something out there online, my daughter saw something, and it really upset her."

Meanwhile, Green recently split from Megan Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage. The actress has since moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. More on that in the video below.