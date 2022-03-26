Tommy Lee Says He Spoke to Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death in Emotional Tribute

Tommy Lee is in shock over the death of his friend and fellow world-renowned drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Lee took to Instagram on Sunday, hours after news broke of Hawkins' untimely death, and shared an emotional tribute, revealing that he spoke to the Foo Fighters drummer just hours before he died in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia.

"Right now typing words has never been so difficult," Lee shared. "Faaaaaaaaak!!!! ..this hits so f**king hard!"

"Dude I just talked with you a few hours ago from your hotel room in Columbia [sic] before your concert. I wish this was some s**tty dream or bad prank that we would both laugh about," Lee continued. "But it's not! You KNOW how I feel about you and how much I love you and we both know there's no head to type it all out on social media for others to read."

Lee concluded his post, "I love you Taylor. Rest In Beats. Tommy."

According to a statement released by the District Health Secretary in the town of Chapinero, the local emergency center received a report of patient with chest pains at a hotel located in the northern part of the city on Friday night. An ambulance was dispatched to the hotel. The health professional who attended to the emergency indicated that respective resuscitation maneuvers were carried out. However, there was no response and Hawkins was declared dead. He was 50.

Authorities have subsequently opened an official investigation into his death.

The Foo Fighters were in the midst of a South American tour, and were set to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night.

Many fans who were set to attend the concert turned up to the hotel where Hawkins died to light candles and leave tributes and messages outside. Many fans lit candles and held vigil in honor of the musician, as they left flowers and consoled one another over the loss.

On Friday night, the band shared the heartbreaking news on social media, writing in a statement, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."