Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame Dodgers Manager, Dead at 93

Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 93.

The official Twitter accounts for Major League Baseball and the L.A. Dodgers confirmed the news on Friday. "Hall of Fame Dodgers' Tommy Lasorda, who spent seven decades in the Dodger organization and became one of the most memorable personalities in baseball history, passed away Thursday," a statement from the team reads. "Lasorda suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home at 10:09 p.m. He was transported to the hospital with resuscitation in progress. He was pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m."

"Regarded by many as baseball's most popular ambassador, Lasorda spent 71 seasons in the Dodger organization with the Dodger Blue running through his veins. He spent the last 14 as special advisor to the chairman," the statement continues. "Lasorda's wish to see another Dodgers World Championship was fulfilled last October, when he traveled to Arlington, Texas, to witness the Dodgers 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series."

Lasorda was born Sept. 22, 1927 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Throughout his time managing the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, the team won two World Series titles, four National League pennants and eight division crowns. Lasorda is survived by his wife, Jo, their daughter, Laura, and granddaughter, Emily Tess.

After hearing the heartbreaking news, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez was one of the first to react on Twitter.

"Nobody lived, breathed, and slept baseball more than Tommy Lasorda," he wrote. "He was more than just a World Series-winning manager for those great L.A. teams in the '80s. He BLED Dodger blue. He was a true gentleman, along with being a champion and Hall of Famer."

Jimmy Kimmel also weighed in, writing, "No one loved anything more than Tommy Lasorda loved the @Dodgers. It was a thrill to know him. Sending love to his family, friends, players and fans."

