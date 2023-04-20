Tom Sandoval Takes Trip Filled With 'Mindful Activities' Amid Scandoval: 'He's Getting Clear,' Source Says

Tom Sandoval's embarked on a trip to "get away from the noise," and a source tells ET there's no truth that Raquel Leviss tagging along for the ride.

A source close to Sandoval tells ET that he wanted a vacation that features a lot of "mindful activities like hiking, meditation and rock climbing to get away from the noise of Scandoval." The source also said Sandoval "hasn't been drinking and is cleansing, and just being really healthy and getting clear."

The scandal has in no way died down since it came to light. And, most recently, eagled-eyed VPR fans feel they've pinpointed the start of Scandoval. In a clip from a recent episode dubbed "It's All Happening ... Again," Sandoval appears to smack Leviss' butt right in front of Madix. The cringe-worthy moment went down during one of the many pre-wedding events ahead of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Mexico nuptials.

Tom Sandoval / Instagram

Tom Sandoval / Instagram

Tom Sandoval / Instagram

While it's unclear what Sandoval was doing, fans are speculating that the TomTom co-owner tapped Leviss on the backside, causing her to shriek in surprise, as she appears to swat Sandoval's hand away.

Madix meanwhile, is just feet away, and is getting up to exit the room when the alleged smack went down.

Earlier this month, ET exclusively reported that Leviss voluntarily checked herself into a mental health treatment facility. The rehab, her rep told ET, is not for substance abuse issues.

Since Sandoval embarked on his trip, there's been speculation Leviss joined him on the trip, but a source tells ET that couldn't be further from the truth.

"There’s speculation Tom and Raquel are together at this retreat, but that’s not true," the source said. "Raquel continues to be in a mental health facility and Tom is doing his own thing."

Meanwhile, it appears Madix has already moved on. ET exclusively reported on Thursday that her budding romance with fitness coach Daniel Wai isn’t just a Coachella fling, after they were spotted getting cozy at the music festival in the California desert.

The Vanderpump Rules star and fitness trainer have been "casually dating" for a month and met at a wedding in Mexico, sources told ET.

We're told that since the wedding, Madix and Wai have been "having fun" and "right now the two are casually hanging out with no label."