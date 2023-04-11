Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix Considered Fertilizing Her Eggs After Their Split: She Was 'Fully in Denial'

It's been a messy breakup. Tom Sandoval claimed Ariana Madix asked him about fertilizing her eggs toward the end of their relationship, also alleging that the couple broke up weeks before Madix uncovered evidence of his affair with Raquel Leviss.

"She was trying to, like, convince me not to be broken up," Sandoval said on the April 11th episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast. "She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like -- because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did."

Sandoval claimed the conversation threw him off because he felt he and Madix had already ended their relationship. "She was like, 'So what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?' And I'm like, 'What? We're broken up,'" he said.

Sandoval and Madix first began dating in 2013. ET confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules costars had broken up on March 3 , around the same time that news broke of Sandoval's months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss. Sandoval claimed this week, however, that he and Madix actually ended things on Valentine's Day, before she learned of the infidelity (but not before it began). The confusion, he said, was because Madix was "fully in denial" about their breakup.

"I told her, 'Listen, we don't have to post anything on social media. Let's talk through this.'… Like, 'We can keep this between us,'" he recalled. "Obviously she was very upset, she freaking punched me and all this s–t."

Before she learned of the Leviss affair, Sandoval claimed it was Madix who had wanted to work things out. "I sit down to talk with her again and she's like, 'I'm not letting you leave me. You're going to have to force me out of this relationship,'" he said. He added that though he'd told Madix he was concerned about his ability to stay faithful, he hadn't admitted to his affair with Leviss.

"She's like, 'If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life,'" he said. "I didn't know what to do. She was completely in denial and not accepting it."

Though things are truly over for the couple now, they are still cohabitating in the house they bought together in 2019.

"We have a go-between. We text when we're coming and going," Sandoval revealed. "All I do is I go into my room, and then she's in her room. She's downstairs. And then, I'll go into the gym, and I'll be in the gym, and when I'm done with the gym, I'll go back to my room. And then I'll go somewhere else. Sometimes, I stay away, but I always let them know. I've gone out of town a couple times. But it's been OK. Initially, it wasn't great, and I had to stay away."

The middleman or "go-between," as Sandoval called it, is something he claims Madix wanted to ease communication between the pair while they're both still living in the home.

"He'll text and be like, 'Ariana wants to try and use the gym at six,' and I'll be like, 'Ok, great,'" added Sandoval, who said the middleman "runs" much of the household.