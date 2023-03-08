Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz May Miss 'Winter House' Due to Vanderpump Rules Scandal (Exclusive)

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will miss season 3 of Winter House, ET has learned.

A source tells ET, “Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were anticipated to film for season 3 of Winter House, but will now miss filming due to the Vanderpump Rules saga. The Winter House cast is heading to Colorado this weekend, but now that cameras are back up for VPR, the Tom's will be filming for that.”

“There is a possibility the duo could go to Colorado later, and come in near the end of the Winter House season. Producers are now reaching out to some of the previous Winter House cast to see if they can join, and asking part-time people to now be full-time,” the source adds.

A source close to production tells ET, Tom and Tom's involvement in the next installment of 'Winter House' is "in flux," and "nothing's been confirmed either way."

News of Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' alleged affair behind Ariana Madix's back first broke earlier this month, with a source telling ET that there have been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things."

"Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel," another source told ET of the alleged affair, which has reportedly been going on for months. "The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she'll be OK."

Cameras for Vanderpump Rules are up and running and Sandoval recently drew a line in the sand with producers, ET has learned.

The aspiring musician filmed a scene with Leviss following the explosive allegations that the two co-stars were having an affair for months.

A source tells ET, "Tom wasn't happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light. He told producers he'd like to re-film the scene, but producers weren't having it." The source adds, "Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don't listen to him."

Season 3 of Winter House is set to start filming this weekend. ET reached out to Bravo for comment.