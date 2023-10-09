Tom Holland Sweetly Kisses Zendaya's Hand During London Stroll

Zendaya and Tom Holland's love continues to be sweet!

The Spider-Man stars were photographed together on an outing in West London on Sunday. In the pic, Zendaya wraps her arm around Tom as they walk with two bodyguards. Showing a little PDA, Tom gives Zendaya's hand a kiss as she drapes it around his shoulder.

Tom and Zendaya, both 27, were dressed casually for the occasion. The Euphoria actress wore a cropped sweater with a pair of black pants and sneakers. Tom wore a long sweater, jeans and sneakers.

The pair's latest outing comes after they had a sweet date at the Battersea animal rescue. The Crowded Room star took to Instagram to share a few snap shots from their outing.

"Puppies," he wrote.

The photo carousel included a picture of him in protective gear, playing with a new litter of puppies. In another slide, Tom shared a close-up shot of Zendaya holding one of the puppies.

While Tom and Zendaya are spending a lot of time together during their off time, it doesn't mean they are taking their longtime relationship to the next level.

In September, Zendaya quickly took to social media to shut down engagement rumors, after fans questioned a sizable rock on her finger.

"Let me just put the full body back so y'all can relax lmao," she captioned a video.

"I can't post anything, you guys," Zendaya laughed in the video, her eyes rolling playfully. "I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!"

Zendaya then went on to repost the full-body shot of the photo, which featured her wearing a Golden State Warriors hat, as she holds up her phone to take the pic. In the photo, the pearl ring is displayed on the hand she uses to take the picture.

Since confirming their romance in 2021, Zendaya and Tom have remained relatively mum about their relationship. Although they have been spotted recently at charity basketball games and strolls, their relationship is something they want to continue to keep close to their hearts.

In August, the Zendaya shared why she wants to keep their romance private.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," she said in Elle's September issue.

"It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she added. "You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."