Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya Troll 'Spider-Man 3' Fans By Teasing Competing Titles

The third Spider-Man movie is called Spider-Man: Phone Home! Or Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker, or Spider-Man: Home Slice -- depending on who you ask.
Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya trolled fans on Tuesday by each "revealing" a different title for the upcoming movie.
"So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta," Holland wrote alongside a post that included a snap of himself with Batalon and Zendaya, before the Phone Home title.
At first fans were confused by the ET reference, before seeing Batalon and Zendaya's posts about the Home-Wrecker and Home Slice titles.
"SPIDER-MAN HOMESLICE YALL KILLING ME," one fan tweeted.
"I cant do this anymore," another joked, while others had fun creating their own titles.
See more reactions below.
Spider-Man: Homecoming came out in 2017, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Then, the fate of the franchise was up in the air after the deal between Disney and Sony to share the character was on the verge of dissolving.
However, the studios -- with a bit of nudging from Holland -- reached an agreement that will see Marvel producing a third Spider-Man film set within the MCU and allow Peter Parker to appear in a future, as-yet-revealed Marvel Studios film.
See more on the drama in the video below.
