Tom Hanks Donates More Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19

Tom Hanks continues to give back after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram to share that he donated more plasma after recovering from COVID-19. Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to publicly share their coronavirus diagnoses. They have since recovered and are quarantining in Los Angeles.

"Plasmatic on 3! 1,2,3 PLASMATIC! Hanx," the Cast Away star captioned the shot. The photo shows two bags of plasma, as well as a pic of his arm as he donated blood.

This is the second time that Hanks has posted about donating. In April, he also shared pics from the hospital.

"Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx," he captioned the shot.

Hanks had previously opened up about donating blood to help develop a COVID-19 vaccine. He also jokingly shared his opinion on what the potential vaccine should be named.

"A lot of the question is what now, you know? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," Hanks said during NPR’s podcast Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! "We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' And in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on, what I would like to call, the Hank-ccine."

"I'm not trying to hog it with a copyright," he laughed. "I'm not going to the patent office."

Hanks, meanwhile, has been lifting people's spirits. The actor had a special surprise for students graduating from Ohio's Wright State University who weren't able to celebrate graduation in person due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a taped message, Hanks congratulated them on their success and potential in the strange new future landscape of the world.

"You started in the olden times, in a world back before the Great Pandemic of 2020," Hanks said in part. "You will talk of those earlier years in your lives in just that way: 'Well, that was back before the COVID-19. That was before the great pandemic.' Part of your lives will forever be identified as 'before,' in the same way other generations tell time like, 'Well, that was before the war,' or 'That was before the internet,' or 'That was before Beyoncé.' The word 'before' is going to carry great weight with you."

For more on Hanks, watch below.