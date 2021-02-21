Tom Cruise Returns His 3 Golden Globe Awards in Protest Against the HFPA

Tom Cruise is one of many celebrities to take action against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

ET can confirm that the 58-year-old actor has returned his three Golden Globe trophies as a sign of protest while the organization works to figure out new diversity and inclusion initiatives. Cruise won his first Golden Globe in 1990 for Born on the Fourth of July, then again in 1997 for Jerry Maguire and in 2000 for Magnolia.

The HFPA has been facing backlash since an investigation by the Los Angeles Times in February revealed that the organization's 87-member group of international journalists currently has no Black members. Ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes, the HFPA vowed in a statement "to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible."

Months later, actors and filmmakers are speaking out against the organization and asking for change. In addition to Cruise, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and a slew of other stars are expressing their disdain for the HFPA.

"As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment," Johansson said. "It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences. "...Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

Ruffalo also spoke out after winning a Golden Globe this year for his role in I Know This Much Is True. "Now is the time to step up and right the wrongs of the past," he said. "Honestly, as a recent winner of a Golden Globe, I cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award."

Time’s Up, the DGA, SAG-AFTRA and GLAAD are organizations that are speaking out against the HFPA as well as Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Ava DuVernay, Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, JJ Abrams, Jurnee Smollett, Jennifer Aniston, Damon Lindelof, and Shonda Rhimes.

It was also announced on Monday that the 2022 Golden Globes has been canceled by NBC.