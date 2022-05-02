Tom Cruise and Lady Gaga Exchange Kisses While Posing at Her Show

Lady Gaga had an A-list guest at her Sunday show. The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share pics from the night before, featuring her backstage with Tom Cruise.

In the shots, Gaga and the 59-year-old actor exchange kisses on the cheek. In the first pic, Gaga, dressed in a sparkly black tuxedo, kisses a smiling Cruise, while the second shot shows the actor, dressed in all black, returning the favor.

"Thank you for coming to the show last night," Gaga wrote of her Jazz & Piano residency at Dolby Live inside Park MGM Las Vegas. "I love you my friend @tomcruise."

The sweet shots come after Gaga announced that she wrote and sang a song for Cruise's upcoming film, Top Gun: Maverick. The track, "Hold My Hand," is a "love letter to the world," Gaga previously explained.

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in," she wrote on Instagram. "I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other -- a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes."

Gaga added, "I'm so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity -- and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them," of Cruise, the film's music composer, Hans Zimmer, and the film's director, Joseph Kosinski.

Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters May 27.