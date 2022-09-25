Tom Brady's Children Attend Buccaneers Game Without Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady was feeling the love from his kids as they rooted for him during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the season. However, there was a notable absence in the crowd.

Brady took to the field on Sunday at the Raymond James Stadium in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers, and while his children were there, his wife, Gisele Bündchen, was notably not at the game.

The NFL icon's 9-year-old daughter Vivian and 12-year-old son Benjamin -- whom he shares with Bündchen -- were both in attendance, as was his 13-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady shared some hugs and got some words of support from his kids ahead of the game.

Tom Brady & his kids before the game

❤️ #GoBucs

pic.twitter.com/M88XK5tkHM — TB12  (@TomBradyEgo) September 25, 2022

According to People, Brady's kids were brought to the game by the quarterback's mom and his sisters.

However, his wife's absence comes just a few days after it was reported that Brady and Bündchen are living apart amid marriage troubles.

A source told ET earlier this month that the NFL star and 42-year-old supermodel are living separately as the two figure out what’s next for their relationship.

"Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for," the source said. "Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt."

A second source tells ET, "Gisele is upset with Tom and wants some space right now. She is getting pushed to her limit. She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it. She doesn't think Tom has been himself lately."

In early September, Bündchen appeared to downplay the marriage trouble rumors by taking to Twitter on Sunday and showing support for Brady, as he kicked off his 22nd season in the NFL.

