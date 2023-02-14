Tom Brady Admits to Looking Up 'Thirst Trap' After Viral Underwear Selfie

Tom Brady is glad he did not have to walk into a locker room after posting his now-viral underwear selfie.

During the newest episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the 45-year-old athlete addressed the thirst trap he posted to Twitter earlier in February of himself sitting on a bed in nothing but his boxer briefs with a hand covering his crotch. At the time, the retiring football star was fulfilling a bet to recreate his underwear brand's ads featuring shirtless models.

"It is a little easier to do when you don't have to walk into a locker room the next day, I will say that," he admitted. "If I did that and walked in the locker room, I'd have gotten a lot of sh**t."

According to the newly single Brady, it was just a good shot with the underwear. Nevertheless, the Internet saw it as a thirst trap... which he had to Google.

"That's, I think, millennial verbiage," he said. "I actually even had to look that up, so I didn't even quite know what that meant, but just thought it was a good picture with some underwear. Nothing more than that."

Instagram / Tom Brady

Taking advantage of the holiday on Tuesday, Brady encouraged listeners to buy their own pair. "It's Valentine's Day. Go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They're actually amazing," he said. "I'm wearing 'em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos."

Meanwhile, his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, critiqued Brady's selfie. At Fox’s Sports Day, Gronkowski told reporters, "I don't think he did it right... His hand is not in the right place."

"He's covering up a little bit. You're not supposed to be covering up. That's what's supposed to be showing," he added. "You gotta show the package, Tom."