'Toddlers & Tiaras Where Are They Now' Trailer Explores the Current Lives of Past Pageant Stars (Exclusive)

Toddlers and Tiaras is giving fans updates on some of its biggest stars! ET's exclusively premiering the first trailer for Discovery+'s Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now, a three-part special that'll delve into the current lives of some of the biggest kid pageant stars.

The special, which comes 10 years after the reality show first premiered, will offer viewers a peek "behind the glitter current," to see which former contestants can perform past dance routines and wear old costumes.

It'll also count down the most outrageous parent moments from the series -- a Pretty Woman costume and a provocative dance, among others -- as the girls and their parents reminisce on their pageant experiences.

In the clips of Toddlers and Tiaras featured in the special's trailer, one dad explains "When Ava's onstage, it's like I'm onstage," while a mom tearfully exclaims, "I don't want a normal life. This is the life that I love."

As for who will show up on the series, Eden Wood, who was the face of child pageants when she competed and is now an actress and gamer, will appear with her mom, Mickie. The Tiara Twins are back, but are now more into knives and crossbows than tiaras and gowns.

The show will include Isabella "Bella" Barrett too, who's now a self-described, self-made millionaire thanks to her jewelry line. Madison "Tootie" Berg is featured as well, and viewers will get to see that, though the now-college student dropped her childhood nickname, her assistant-like treatment of her mom, Stacy, remains the same.

Other stars include the costume-obsessed Ava Perez and her dad, David; the oftentimes sore loser Danielle Kirby and her mom, Tedi; the underdog Liana Pirraglia and her mom, Mary; and the triple threat Sprinkle Sisters and their mom, Dana.

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now will premiere on Discovery+ Jan. 21.