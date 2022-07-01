Todd Chrisley Shares Advice He Gave Son for Handling Negative Comments After Guilty Verdict

Todd Chrisley wants his 16-year-old son, Grayson, to tune out the noise and negativity directed at his parents following a guilty verdict in their federal tax fraud case.

The Chrisley Knows Best star shared the advice he gave during a recent podcast on his and Julie's Chrisley Confessions podcast, saying the support they've gotten far outweighs the negativity directed at them, but sometimes it's challenging for someone like Grayson to focus on the love instead of the trash talk he reads on social media.

"Grayson is the sweetest child and has the most tender heart," Todd said. "We pay attention to that. When you have someone that has a heart like Grayson in a world like where we live right now, you have to be very careful with someone that is that sensitive. Because the world doesn’t care if his feelings are hurt."

Todd's advice to Grayson? Ignore the haters who are also complete strangers to him.

"I said to him, 'You understand that you're allowing someone that you're never going to meet and their comment to affect your day, your mood, your self-worth, who your family is," Todd added. "I said, 'If you would spend as much time listening to God as you do this message that someone sent, who has two followers and a cat as their emoji ..."

Julie then interjected, "Someone else's opinion of you should not matter. You need to know who you are in the depths of your soul."

Earlier this month, Todd and Julie broke their silence on the podcast and shared how they're feeling following the guilty verdict. Todd said "that it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now but we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker."

Last month, Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. In addition, Julie was convicted of wire fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars face up to 30 years in prison. They are currently under house arrest until they're sentenced in October.