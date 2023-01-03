Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Claim He Is Gay and Had an Affair With Former Business Associate

Todd Chrisley wants the world to know that he isn't gay, but that the longstanding rumors and speculation regarding his sexual orientation don't really bother him.

In the latest episode of Todd's podcast, Chrisley Confessions -- which he hosted alongside his son, Chase Chrisley, instead of his usual co-host, wife Julie Chrisley -- the embattled reality TV star and real estate tycoon went off on a slew of different hot topics, including his forthcoming incarceration and multiple high-profile personal scandals.

One such scandal revolved around allegations of an intimate relationship made by a former business partner, Mark Braddock. For Todd, the rumors that he is gay only bother him to the extent that he apparently hates Braddock.

"What’s insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock," Todd said, sarcastically. "A toad. Someone that looks like a thumb. Someone who says he’s only had sex with his wife and me.”

"Let me you tell something. I could understand if you'd have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that. There have been many who have been dick-notized by your daddy," Todd told his son/co-host, before adding that Braddock's comments were simply "wishful thinking."

Todd and Chase went on to claim that Braddock's story changed multiple times since he made his allegation last year, and Todd said that the most insulting part of the allegation was Braddock saying, "It was just something he wanted to try."

"I ain't that small spoon at Baskin-Robbins. I’m the whole scoop," Todd said, laughing. "You don’t get to just sample here."

Todd added that if it was George Clooney or Brad Pitt claiming to have had sex with him, "I ain't gonna be as embarrassed by it." But the fact that it's Braddock is a bridge too far.

"That is the one thing that is the most insulting," Todd concluded about the allegations of a gay affair. "To say that I couldn't pull something better than that... there's better to be had by Todd Chrisley than that."

Braddock testified against Todd and Julie during their fraud trial in 2022, and claimed that he had an intimate affair with the reality star. Braddock further claimed that he had helped Todd commit the crimes that the couple was later convicted for.

In November, the patriarch and matriarch of the Chrisley family were sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation, and seven years in prison and 16 months of probation, respectively, after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.