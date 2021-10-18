'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Spinoff Series 'XO, Kitty' Set at Netflix

To all the boys Kitty's loved before.

Netflix has officially greenlit a To All the Boys I've Loved Before spinoff series, XO, Kitty, which will focus on Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, the streamer announced Monday. Anna Cathcart, who played the role in the movie trilogy, will lead the 10-episode, half-hour show.

The new YA series, which will be overseen by To All the Boys author Jenny Han, who created it, and Sascha Rothchild, follows teen matchmaker Kitty, who thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line.

The story isn’t over just yet. 🐱 XO, Kitty, a spinoff series starring @annacathcart inspired by To All the Boys is on its way to Netflix. ✨ pic.twitter.com/J6ETFFyPlv — To All The Boys: Always and Forever (@toalltheboys) October 18, 2021

In the third and final movie in the Netflix trilogy, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Kitty has a sweet meet-cute with Dae (played by Ho-Young Jeon), a Korean boy, during a family trip overseas. In their brief moment, she asks him to take a photo of her with her sisters and father.

Reports of a To All the Boys spinoff with Cathcart leading the new installment surfaced in March. To All the Boys star Lana Condor expressed her excitement in May in response to the news of the franchise potentially continuing on.

"I would absolutely support anything that Anna Cathcart does because I think she's amazing and I think she did such a great job with Kitty," Condor told ET at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. "I love the To All the Boys world more than I think people understand. Like I, myself am a huge fan, so I'm always open to visiting that universe again because it was one that was really kind and beautiful."

