T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Under ABC Review for Possibly Violating Company Policies

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are under review by ABC.

Just over a week after the GMA3 co-anchors' romance was revealed, multiple sources tell ET that ABC is conducting a review to see if the pair violated any company policies, specifically the company's morality clause. The investigation is also looking into whether Holmes' alleged relationships with other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates.

ET previously learned that Holmes had an affair with a producer who left the morning show in 2017. Additionally, a source told ET that he had an affair with a third woman who no longer works at the network.

In the meantime, ET also learned Robach and Holmes will not be appearing on GMA3 for the time being, though the duration of their time off the air is not currently known.

Kimberly Godwin, president of ABC News, addressed the situation during the morning editorial meeting on Monday, a source told ET.

"I'm going to talk about something that has become an internal and external distraction. The relationship between two of our colleagues," Godwin said, according to the source. "I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what is the best for ABC News. For now, I'm going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out. Today, it will be Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos doing GMA3 and we'll take it from there."