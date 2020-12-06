Tinsley Mortimer Confirms 'Real Housewives of New York City' Exit

Tinsley Mortimer is no longer a Real Housewife of New York City. The socialite and reality star confirmed on Instagram that she would be leaving the show just minutes before Thursday night's episode of the Bravo series. A sneak peek of the episode showed Mortimer revealing to fellow Housewives that she was moving to Chicago to marry on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending. Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife 🍎 was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv," Mortimer wrote on Instagram. "Swipe ➡️for a trip down memory lane. I love you all so much!!! 💖 #chicago #couponking @couponcabin #fairytale #legend 🥊 #happyending 💃🏰👸❤️💍🙏."

Mortimer was introduced to Scott Von Kluth, CEO of Coupon Cabin, in February 2017 by her RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill. Mortimer and Kluth continued to date on and off, and got engaged in November 2019.

In an interview with ET shortly after Mortimer's engagement, Luann de Lesseps opened up about how Kluth's base in Chicago could affect Mortimer's time on RHONY.

"We'll see where that goes," she said. "One makes a choice in life, and I don't know where she's going to land. I wish her the best and hope that she has a long, romantic, wedded blissful life."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.