Tina Lawson Celebrates Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 14th Wedding Anniversary: 'One of My Inspirations for a Couple'

Tina Knowles-Lawson was feeling a little nostalgic as her daughter celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary. On Monday, the 40-year-old superstar's mother shared a clip from the singer's music video for her 2015 hit, "Die With You," to ring in the special occasion.

The featured video is an updated version of the original and was released for the couple's ninth wedding anniversary in 2017. The first video mainly features Beyoncé sitting at a piano, belting out the song's romantic lyrics, followed up with video footage of the two puffing on cigars, clinking champagne glasses and holding hands. The updated version is more focused on their lives as a family with a then 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and their unborn twins.

At one point in the video, Blue adorably kisses her pregnant mama's belly, leaving lipstick marks on her tummy and seemingly revealing that, like the rest of the world, she, too, was patiently awaiting the arrival of her soon-to-be siblings.

"Happy Anniversary to one of my inspirations for a couple," Tina captioned the post, adding several hearts and clapping emojis. "They work hard, laugh hard, and love Harder. 14 years."

Beyoncé and JAY-Z married on April 4, 2008, in a private ceremony. The two have since welcomed three children together: their now 10-year-old GRAMMY Award-winning daughter and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings in February, Tina reflected on an experience she shared in her project, Profiled: The Black Man, in which an older white woman questioned why she let Beyoncé marry the rapper.

Hosted by Tristan "Mack" Wilds, the series examines the origins of the widespread stereotypes that have long impacted the lives of Black men in America.

"I can remember getting on a plane, and an older white woman saying, 'Oh, your son is a gangster rapper, right? How did you let him marry your daughter?'" Tina says in the clip from the four-part docuseries. "It was just shocking to me and I said, 'No, actually, my son is a CEO. She didn't think of him as a CEO, or even a talented celebrity that was a great businessman. At that time, I remember thinking, 'I can't be mad at her, because that is what the media portrays.'"

After the video aired, Tina -- an executive producer for the series -- appeared on the morning show via video call and shared more about the experience she described in the clip.

"I sat there and I thought about how the media portrays Black men and how that is typical of the things that they would focus on, the negatives," Tina said. "[They] try to portray us as these dangerous, our men as dangerous, uneducated. Gangster rapper, that's all she could come up with, but that's what she had been seeing on TV and all in the media. That's how we're portrayed, unfortunately."

Once people see the show, Tina said, she hopes they'll think, "Wow, maybe I'll give people a chance before I judge them for the color of their skin."

"I pray that it's going to happen soon," she said. "I pray that everybody will open their minds and open their hearts, and that everyone will get together and see each other as people, not by the color of their skin."

Watch the video below for more.