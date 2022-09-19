Tim McGraw Falls Backward Off Stage While Performing in Arizona

Tim McGraw can always count on his fans (and security team) to support him -- sometimes literally.

The country crooner was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona on Saturday when he seemingly lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage.

The moment came when McGraw, 55, walked to the edge of the stage's catwalk and kneeled down, hands outstretched in a moment of reverence for his guitar player, who was slaying a solo.

When the remarkably fit McGraw attempted to stand back up, he seemed to have trouble with his balance and stumbled for a moment before plunging off the catwalk.

Tim McGraw FALLS OFF STAGE while performing in Arizona... but impressively recovers - https://t.co/83ijICTVRJ#News pic.twitter.com/Fexo3M5QqP — 234𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 🌍 (@my234Radio) September 19, 2022

The moment was captured on video from multiple angles and quickly went viral -- as did the cool way he played off the moment.

Luckily for the singer, security guards were quickly able to help break his fall and brace the singer against hitting the ground full force, and McGraw smiled as he stood up and greeted fans by the barricade.

Tim's rep tells ET he's fine. He lost his balance but popped right back up.

As far as surprising, viral stage-fall moments go, the "Humble And Kind" singer came out fairly unscathed.