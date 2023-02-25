TikTok Influencer Taylor Frankie Paul Arrested in Utah for Domestic Violence

Taylor Frankie Paul, a Mormon TikTok influencer with more than four million followers and who famously revealed in 2022 that a "soft swinging" encounter on her part led to her husband filing for divorce, was arrested in Utah on assault and domestic violence charges.

According to the Herriman City Police Department, cops responded to a domestic violence call on Feb. 17 and, following an investigation, determined probable cause existed for the arrest of the 28-year-old social media star. She was arrested on three misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Taylor was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and released hours later. Cops say the case is being referred to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office for possibly felony charges against Taylor.

As for what exactly happened, cops only said one of Taylor's children was injured by one of her actions. Taylor shares 5-year-old daughter, Indy, and 2-year-old son, Ocean, with ex-husband Tate Paul.

"Subsequently, our investigators are also screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse with the District Attorney’s Office," authorities said in a press release. "Ms. Paul’s status as a social media influencer has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case. All allegations of domestic violence are investigated thoroughly and in accordance with state law and established criminal justice best practices to protect victims and ensure accountability."

Authorities said they will not release the names or any other information about the alleged victims involved as the case remains under investigation.

Taylor's since been dating 30-year-old real estate agent Dakota Mortensen, who told The Daily Mail on Thursday that he's "not even allowed to speak with her." And though he said he didn't want to talk about the alleged incident, he wanted "to clarify a few things."

"I didn't call 911," he said, telling the outlet he thinks a neighbor may have called police.

As for what led to the arrest, Mortensen, who along with Taylor's children is heavily featured on her TikTok account, would only tell The Daily Mail he picked her up from a Galentine's party on the night of the alleged incident and drove her back to her house. However, he refused to offer any specifics as to what happened once they got home, though he insisted they didn't argue.

He added, "She never hurt anyone intentionally."

According to The New York Post, Taylor, who last summer posted a TikTok video in which she wondered if the Mormon church was going to give her the boot, admitted back in May 2022 that she went "too far" with someone else's spouse without either spouse's approval, which ultimately led to her now ex filing for divorce.