Tiger Woods Gets Emotional After Having Possibly Played Final Open Championship at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods is a man of few emotions, but as he walked across the Swilcan Bridge on Friday at The Old Course in Scotland it dawned on him that he likely played competitively for the final time at the oldest and most iconic golf course in the world.

The 15-time major champion wiped away tears at The Open Championship as he walked down the 18th fairway in St. Andrews, prompting a packed crowd in the grandstand to roar and give the legendary golfer a five-minute standing ovation. Woods soaked it up one last time, tipping his cap to the boisterous crowd.

Woods would eventually bow out, after missing the cut on the second day of the tournament at 3-over par. As for why it's possibly the last time Woods played at the iconic course (known as "the home of golf" after its establishment in 1552), The Open Championship rotates its venues each year, and the next time The Open Championship (also known as the British Open) circles back to St. Andrews won't be until 2027, at the earliest. By then, Woods would have turned 51.

So, essentially, it was Woods' farewell to The Open Championship, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Tiger, we hope to see you at St Andrews again



Thank you#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/1rdD8tZKKE — The Open (@TheOpen) July 15, 2022

"I'm not retiring from the game," he said at a news conference after his exit. "But I don't know if I will be physically able to play back here again when it comes back around. I'll be able to play future Opens, yes, but next time here, I doubt I'll be competitive at this level."

Woods was involved in a near-fatal car crash in February 2021. The crash was so serious, there was talk the 46-year-old came so close to having his leg amputated.

After Friday's exit, Woods took to social media and thanked St. Andrews for the memories, including his two wins there in 2000 and 2005.

"Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love," he wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list."